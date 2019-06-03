Lane on Interstate 80 near Northgate closed after garbage truck crash, CHP says

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The right lane of Interstate 80 near Northgate is temporarily closed after a garbage truck swerved off the road, hit another car and crashed through the guard rail, officials said around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The truck was heading westbound and possibly had a “tire disablement,” California High Patrol spokesman Mike Zerfas said. The truck swerved into a Dodge Dakota that was parked on the side of the freeway, went through the guard rail and hit nearby railroad tracks before stopping.

The truck driver is in critical condition, according to Zerfas. The Dodge Dakota occupants were outside the car at the time of the crash and were not hurt.