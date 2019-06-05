Ambulance crashes into SMUD utility pole in Sacramento, fire officials say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An ambulance with the third-party company ProTransport-1 crashed into a SMUD utility pole at 33rd and J streets around 3 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

At least one person who was in the ambulance was transported to a hospital, according to Capt. Keith Wade, Sacramento Fire Department spokesman. Their condition and the cause of the wreck were unclear.

A traffic light was also damaged, he said.