I-5 crash with big rig sliced the roof off his car – and driver walked away

A driver somehow avoided injuries after his car’s roof was sliced off in a Sunday afternoon collision with a big rig on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, fire officials said.

The roof of the car, a red Ford, was mangled and torn off after the vehicle ended up underneath a semi-truck trailer, the Sacramento Fire Department said in Monday’s tweet.

The tweet included a photo of the driver, standing next to his crushed car giving a thumbs-up and wearing a big smile, and advised him to “go buy some lottery tickets.”

The crash happened on southbound I-5 north of the Interstate 80 interchange.

No one was injured, the Fire Department said.

