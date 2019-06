Eleanor Lopez, 62, was last seen Friday evening near Truxel Road and El Camino Avenue. Sacramento Police Department

A woman was reported missing Friday night in Sacramento, police said.

Eleanor Lopez, 62, was last seen Thursday evening near Truxel Road and El Camino Avenue in South Natomas wearing a white zebra print shirt and white shorts, the Sacramento Police Department said. She is 5-foot-2 inches and 140 pounds.

Police say those with information on the whereabouts of Lopez should call 911.

