Car crash on county road in Yolo County leaves one dead, another injured, CHP says

A two-car crash on a county road in Yolo County on Wednesday morning left one person dead and another severely injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Honda Accord was heading east on County Road 27 around 11 a.m. and pulled directly into the path of a northbound Ford F-250 truck with an attached trailer on County Road 102, authorities said in a news release. County Road 27 has stop signs, while County Road 102 does not.

The two cars collided, and the driver and passenger of the Accord were transported to a hospital, CHP said. The driver died at the hospital, while the passenger still has major injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be involved, CHP said.

