Car crash on county road in Yolo County leaves one dead, another injured, CHP says

A two-car crash on a county road in Yolo County on Wednesday morning left one person dead and another severely injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Honda Accord was heading east on County Road 27 around 11 a.m. and pulled directly into the path of a northbound Ford F-250 truck with an attached trailer on County Road 102, authorities said in a news release. County Road 27 has stop signs, while County Road 102 does not.

The two cars collided, and the driver and passenger of the Accord were transported to a hospital, CHP said. The driver died at the hospital, while the passenger still has major injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be involved, CHP said.

Meghan Bobrowsky

Meghan Bobrowsky, from Scripps College, is a local news reporter for The Sacramento Bee, focusing on breaking news and school funding. She grew up in nearby Davis.

