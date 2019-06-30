One dead after fire breaks out in south Sacramento apartment complex, officials say

What to do if your car catches on fire Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.

One person died Sunday after being trapped in an apartment complex in south Sacramento during an early morning fire, officials said.

The Sacramento Fire Department was called to the 3900 block of 43rd Avenue around 4:30 a.m., where they saw a “heavy fire” coming from an upstairs unit of the apartment complex, according to the fire department.

A woman who lives in the apartment that was ablaze told firefighters that her roommate was still inside and a neighbor had unsuccessfully tried to rescue him, the fire department said in a news release.

Firefighters got the man out of the apartment and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

The fire was single alarm but took more than 30 firefighters to extinguish, the news release said. No one else was injured, but nine people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated, according to the fire department.