Looking to foster a kitten this summer? Placer County needs volunteers

Placer County is looking for volunteers to foster kittens this summer.

In a press release, Placer County said it has 75 underage kittens in shelters who need foster families until they are old enough for adoption at around 8 weeks old.

“A shelter is not an ideal environment for younger kittens whose immune systems are not yet built up and who need regular interaction with people to be social and adoptable,” the county said in the release.

Most of the kittens “are healthy and do not require special medical care,” the county said. The county promised it would provide food and training supplies, and if volunteers are willing to foster kittens who need special care, it would provide additional support.

Fostering does not confer any obligation on volunteers to adopt the kittens, the release said. If volunteers want to adopt their kittens, though, they would receive priority.

The release asks people who are interested to contact 530-886-5531 or email smullane@placer.ca.gov, and to refer to this video for more details on requirements for fostering.



