It’s kitten season: Free adoptions at Bradshaw Animal Shelter to reduce overcrowding

Overcrowding leads to waived adoption fees at Bradshaw Overcrowding at Bradshaw Animal Shelter leads to waived adoption fees.

Dogs are doubled up in kennels and cats are “overflowing” at Bradshaw Animal Shelter this month, prompting officials to waive adoption fees for all pre-altered pets Thursday through Sunday.

The animal shelter currently has 200 dogs housed in 132 kennels, and 340 cats and kittens, according to Sacramento County spokeswoman Allison Harris.

“It’s kitten season,” she said. “Since the days are longer, mama and papa cats are out later,” leaving behind their litters.

“So there’s just a lot more of an influx of babies coming in,” she said.

The shelter previously waived adoption fees just before the Fourth of July, in preparation for a possible increase in pets that run away following firework celebrations, Harris said.

And in February, the shelter offered free adoptions for spayed and neutered dogs due to “extreme” overcrowding stemming from the seizure of nearly 60 dogs from an unsafe Elk Grove volunteer group.

Harris said the shelter didn’t necessarily see a noticeable bump from the holiday weekend.

“We’re always really impacted,” she said. “We’re just getting dogs trickling in regardless.”

The shelter will also host a Kitty-Palooza Aug. 3 and 4, offering discounted adoptions of cats and kittens — one for $15, two for $20. Adoption fees typically cost $25.

The shelter is also seeking foster homes for animals, particularly for kittens too young for adoption. “We provide everything to the fosters: Food, medical need,” Harris said.