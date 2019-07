Highway 89 is currently closed near Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe due to “undisclosed police activity,” the California Department of Transportation tweeted around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

People heading up to Tahoe for the weekend should expect major traffic delays. It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.

Highway 89 is currently closed in the Emerald Bay area due to undisclosed police activity. @CHPSouthLake @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/wuqJ1hZRBL — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 26, 2019

