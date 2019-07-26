They said they had explosives, but their hoax held up traffic near Lake Tahoe for hours

Hobie Gregory was arrested Friday near Lake Tahoe. El Dorado County Sheriff

A man and woman were arrested in Lake Tahoe on Friday after lying about having explosives and holding up traffic near Emerald Bay for nearly five hours, police said.

Alana Blakemore was arrested near the Vikingsholm mansion parking lot after stopping the vehicle for police, according to a news release from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. Hobie Gregory fled the scene and was later taken into custody at a Raley’s store on Emerald Bay Road.

The situation began Friday afternoon when the South Lake Tahoe Police Department was alerted to a possible fugitive in the city, according to a news release from the department.

One of the suspects allegedly told police that they had explosives and would set them off if stopped, the release said.

California State Parks officers and El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies found the suspects’ vehicle along Highway 89 near Emerald Bay, according to the release. The vehicle stopped north of the Vikingsholm parking lot.

As she was being arrested, Blakemore dropped a large backpack into the middle of the road, which prompted authorities to close the highway just after 3 p.m., the release said.

The Tahoe Douglas fire and El Dorado County ordinance disposal teams were called to the site, according to the release. The South Lake Tahoe SWAT team also responded.

After Blakemore was arrested, she was transported to a hospital due to drug ingestion and a possible overdose, the release said.

When the vehicle stopped, Gregory ran away from the police and toward the lake, according to the release. A driver in the area later spotted a suspicious-looking Gregory hitchhiking near Camp Richardson.

Gregory, 24, was seen being picked up and was followed to Raley’s, the release said. Store staff helped police find Gregory, who surrendered without incident, officials said.

It was later determined that the two did not have any explosives, according to the release.

Blakemore, 21, was still being treated at a hospital at the time of the news release. Charges against her are currently pending further investigation, the release said.

But she was previously arrested for allegedly possessing a felony-level amount of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor-level amount of drug paraphernalia in Carson City, according to a local newspaper.

Gregory was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, the release said.