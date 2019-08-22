SMUD equipment problem leaves over 8,000 without power in south Sacramento

An outage early Thursday afternoon cut power for over 8,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers in south Sacramento.

Local company equipment suffered some damage, SMUD said.

Nearly 500 customers reported a power outage in the Victoria neighborhood, according to SMUD’s outage map live estimates.

The cause — listed on the map as “damaged equipment” — is still uncertain, spokesperson Lindsay VanLaningham told The Bee.

“We have crews on the way right now,“ she said. “They’ll assess it when they get there to get a better indication of the actual cause.”

VanLaningham said the crews should reach the target location around 2:20 p.m.

SMUD estimates that power will be restored around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the map. However, VanLaningham said timing could change when the cause of the incident becomes clear.

To check live updates, check SMUD’s live outage map.