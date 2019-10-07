Cat and dog killed, 3 people receive medical treatment after Rancho Cordova house fire

Two pets were killed and three occupants received medical treatment after a house fire early Monday morning in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The fire was reported about 3:22 a.m. on Evadna Drive, off of White Rock Road, Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said. Two occupants who had exited the home reported that a third was believed to be inside, Vestal said.

Arriving personnel discovered that one dog and one cat had died, and the entire interior and attic of the single-family home sustained extensive fire damage, according to Vestal.

The three people who had been inside were outside the home when Metro Fire crews arrived and were taken to a local hospital for assessment, each of them with minor injuries or with reported “medical complaints,” Vestal said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious, Vestal said.

Vestal said the occupants of the home had been sleeping in their bedrooms with their doors closed, which is advised by fire experts as closed doors help slow the spread of smoke and carbon monoxide.

“By closing doors, they bought themselves extra time to get out,” he said.