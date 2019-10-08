Where the planned PG&E power shutoffs will impact the Sacramento region, foothills

SHARE COPY LINK

Tens of thousands of residents in the capital region are preparing for impending PG&E power shutoffs starting early Wednesday, as fast winds blowing through Northern California raise concern about potential wildfires.

The restoration of power could take up to five days for some customers, according to PG&E. Here are the counties across the Sacramento area bracing for shutoffs, and the locations of resource centers with charging stations expected to open Wednesday morning.

El Dorado County

How many affected: PG&E estimates about 51,300 customers will be affected in El Dorado County.

Areas that could see shutoffs: Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Pollock Pines, Cameron Park, Camino, Rescue, El Dorado, Somerset, Cool, Shingle Springs, Georgetown, Garden Valley, Diamond Springs, Pilot Hill, Grizzly Flats, Twin Bridges, Greenwood, Kyburz, Lotus, Kelsey, Mount Aukum, Coloma, Pacific House, Fair Play, Omo Ranch, Silver Fork, Canyon, Aukum.

Resource centers: The county will have two resource centers, one in Placerville and one in El Dorado Hills where up to 100 people can recharge cell phones, find restrooms and get bottled water: El Dorado Fairgrounds at 100 Placerville Drive and Rolling Hills Christian Church at 800 White Rock Road, respectively.

Placer County

How many affected: Placer County is the second most affected county after Sonoma County: about 51,600 customers could lose power, PG&E estimate.

Areas that could see shutoffs: Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Colfax, Newcastle, Foresthill, Granite Bay, Meadow Vista, Penryn, Rocklin, Applegate, Alta, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Weimar, Gold Run, Baxter, Roseville, Sheridan, Christian Valley

Resource centers: The county will have a resource center with charging stations and bottled water in Auburn: Gold Country Fairgrounds at 1273 High Street.

Yolo County

How many affected: PG&E estimates about 5,800 customers will be affected in Yolo County.

Areas that could see shutoffs: Winters, Esparto, Guinda, Capay, Brooks, Madison, Rumsey, Woodland, Davis, Dunnigan, Zamora

Resource centers: The county will have a resource center with charging stations and bottled water in Winters: Next to PG&E Gas Academy – Intersection of E. Grant Avenue and Timber Crest Road.

Solano County

How many affected: PG&E estimates about 32,900 customers will be affected in Solano County.

Areas that could see shutoffs: Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo, Dixon

Resource centers: The county will have a resource center with charging stations and bottled water in Vacaville: Mission Church at 6391 Leisure Town Road.

Amador County

How many affected: PG&E estimates about 16,000 customers will be affected in Amador County.

Areas that could see shutoffs: Pioneer, Jackson, Sutter Creek, Pine Grove, Plymouth, Volcano, Fiddletown, River Pines, Amador City, Drytown, Martell, Ione

Resource centers: The county will have a resource center with charging stations and bottled water in Pioneer: Mace Meadows Golf Course at 26570 Fairway Drive.

Nevada County

How many affected: PG&E estimates about 43,200 customers will be affected in Nevada County.

Areas that could see shutoffs: Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, North San Juan, Washington, Norden, Chicago Park, Cedar Ridge, Truckee, Kingvale

Resource centers: The county will have a resource center with charging stations and bottled water in Grass Valley: Sierra College Grass Valley at 250 Sierra College Drive.

Sacramento County

Powered by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, no shutoffs are expected this week for residents in Sacramento County. SMUD is not on “high alert,” but will continue to monitor wind conditions and power lines in the foothills, said SMUD spokesman Chris Capra.