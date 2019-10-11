Infectious mosquitoes found in Antelope. Here’s how to prevent them from spreading

An Aedes aegypti mosquito.

A new discovery of an especially infectious type of mosquito in the Antelope area has officials advising residents to take steps to help stop them from spreading.

Officials with the Sacramento-Yolo mosquito and vector control district said they recently detected yellow fever mosquitoes, an aggressive species of day biters known as Aedes aegypti, in Antelope. The species has been linked to diseases such as the Zika virus, chikungunya and dengue fever.

Previous reporting by The Sacramento Bee documented detections of that species in August and September in Citrus Heights. The species is not native to California but the mosquitoes have permanently settled throughout the state.

“Upon discovering invasive mosquitoes a little more than a month ago, we have been working diligently to identify breeding sources and assess the extent of the infestation,” said Gary Goodman, manager of the local vector control district.

“We have been extremely busy responding to the new detections and doing everything we can to protect residents in the affected area,” he said.

The district has been conducting door-to-door inspections attempting to locate breeding sites, set traps and treat affected areas. Goodman said that the assistance of area residents would be vital in preventing more cases.

The insects have been documented in more than a dozen California counties, including Placer, San Joaquin and Stanislaus as well as Sacramento.

“We urge everyone to do their part in inspecting their yards and ensure they don’t have any stagnant water. These mosquitoes can breed in a teaspoon of water and can be very difficult to control,” Goodman said.

According to the control district, common breeding grounds for mosquitoes include small containers such as flower pots, tin cans, pet dishes, bird baths and tires. Mosquitoes can lay eggs that can survive for months without water.

Residents experiencing daytime mosquito bites are asked to call 800-429-1022. They may also request service or receive spray notifications concerning local mosquito control at www.FIGHTtheBITE.net.