Girl, 12, hit by vehicle, ‘seriously injured’ near elementary school, Sacramento police say

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in front of Prairie Elementary School on Wednesday evening but is expected to survive, Sacramento police say.

The victim, a girl, was transported to a hospital in critical condition with a “serious injury,” but is expected to recover, Sacramento Police spokesman Officer Karl Chan said Thursday morning.

Officers first responded about 6:50 p.m. for reports of a vehicle-on-pedestrian collision on Valley Hi Road near Peggler Way, Chan said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, who took a collision report and are continuing to investigate the incident. Investigators do not currently believe DUI was a factor, Chan said.

