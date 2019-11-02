Galt man dead after losing control of his vehicle, crashing into Sacramento River

A Galt man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his vehicle near Locke and crashed in to the Sacramento River, according to California Highway Patrol.

The driver, 42, was driving a 2002 Ford Mustang northbound on River Road near Levee Road when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, traveled down the embankment, and entered the river, according to a CHP South Sacramento unit Facebook post.

The Walnut Grove Fire Department responded to the scene to find the vehicle was upside down in the water, near the river’s edge, the post said. Fire personnel entered the river, extricated the man and brought his body up the embankment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released because next of kin has not yet been notified, the post said.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident, the post said.

CHP is asking for any witnesses of the incident to call 916-681-2300.