Nightly Buzz, Nov. 20, 2019: Golden 1 gives $20M in surprise deposits + Food truck opens doors + Kings in red

Golden 1 Credit Union gives $20 million in surprise deposits

Golden 1 Credit Union gave its members an early holiday gift this week, totaling $20 million.

Strong winds sweep across Northern California

Strong winds started to blow this morning throughout Northern California, with gusts peaking in the afternoon.

Nash & Proper to open brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown

Cecil Rhodes II and Jake Bombard will take their popular food truck to the next level. Nash & Proper will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant after winning the Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s “Calling All Dreamers” competition. NOTE: This story is a subscriber exclusive.

Kings unveil red City Edition uniforms

The Kings will wear red uniforms for the first time in their 35-year history in Sacramento next weekend.

