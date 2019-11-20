Local
Nightly Buzz, Nov. 20, 2019: Golden 1 gives $20M in surprise deposits + Food truck opens doors + Kings in red
Welcome to the Sacramento Bee’s Nightly Buzz, our new evening video news report. Click the video above to watch our recap of today’s top stories.
Golden 1 Credit Union gives $20 million in surprise deposits
Golden 1 Credit Union gave its members an early holiday gift this week, totaling $20 million.
Strong winds sweep across Northern California
Strong winds started to blow this morning throughout Northern California, with gusts peaking in the afternoon.
Nash & Proper to open brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown
Cecil Rhodes II and Jake Bombard will take their popular food truck to the next level. Nash & Proper will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant after winning the Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s “Calling All Dreamers” competition. NOTE: This story is a subscriber exclusive.
Kings unveil red City Edition uniforms
The Kings will wear red uniforms for the first time in their 35-year history in Sacramento next weekend.
