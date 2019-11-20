‘Proud Past, Proud Future’: Kings unveil City Edition uniforms ... and they’re red

The Kings will wear red uniforms for the first time in their 35-year history in Sacramento next weekend when they return from a four-game East Coast swing.

The Kings unveiled their new City Edition uniforms Wednesday. The special-edition jersey again has “Sactown” written across the chest, but this year it is almost all red with white lettering and baby blue and gray outlines.

The team said the new look blends “old branding and new branding,” using colors that “have been woven through the franchise’s history.” In their first years in Sacramento, the Kings wore baby blue uniforms with red and white trim – the same color scheme used in their City Edition uniforms the past two seasons – but they have never worn red as a primary color.

The Kings will debut their new uniforms when they host the Denver Nuggets in their next home game Nov. 30 at Golden 1 Center.

“The City Edition uniforms were made to represent the Proud Past and Proud Future of our Kings here in Sacramento,” Kings president of business operations John Rinehart said in a written news release. “With red as the primary color, they represent that passion and energy that has echoed through our arena and helps celebrate the team’s 35th year in Sactown.”

The Kings will sport the red uniforms during seven home games this season. Fans can purchase new City Edition merchandise online and at the Golden 1 Center team store beginning Nov. 27. Jerseys, T-shirts, hats and other items will be available.

The Kings said the new red uniforms will complement the new alternate Classic Court design that debuted earlier this season, replicating the classic royal blue and red color scheme the team had in the early 1990s. The Kings are also wearing royal blue alternate uniforms this season.