ATV rider ejected, killed at Brannan Island State Park, authorities say

An ATV rider was killed after being ejected from their vehicle Thursday afternoon at Brannan Island State Recreation Area in the Sacramento Delta, authorities say.

Rio Vista Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene at about 4:35 p.m. Thursday. Arriving units found the victim dead at the scene after being ejected from an ATV, the fire department said in a news release.

The California Highway Patrol, state Department of Fish and Wildlife and California State Parks rangers are investigating the incident.

No other details were released. The victim will be identified by the Sacramento County coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Brannan Island State Recreation Area is located in Sacramento County along Highway 160 south of Highway 12, and south of Rio Vista and Isleton. It is owned by the state parks agency but managed by private concessionaire American Land & Leisure.