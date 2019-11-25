Sacramento to again offer free holiday parking on the grid. See when and where

City of Sacramento

The city of Sacramento is again offering free parking at metered spaces in a section of midtown, downtown and Old Sacramento in the hopes of encouraging more people to do their holiday shopping on the grid.

The free parking will start Friday and last through Christmas Day, according to a city blog post.

The free parking zone will extend from Front Street east to 29th Street, and from I Street south to L Street, the post said. From 17th to 21st streets, parking will extend south an extra block, to Capitol Avenue. It’s the same zone where the city offered free parking last year.

“The City of Sacramento is proud to once again offer this service to anyone visiting the area this holiday season,” Parking Services Manager Matt Eierman said in the post. “It’s a great way to help people who are out shopping, dining or just enjoying our city.”

Other parking regulations – such as time limits at metered and non-metered spaces, and prohibitions against parking in spaces with “No Parking” signs, and in curb color zones – will still be enforced, the post said.

For more information, visit www.sacpark.org.