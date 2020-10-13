Folsom woman dies after speeding vehicle rear-ends her car in Granite Bay, the CHP says

A 92-year-old Folsom woman driving a Toyota Prius died Tuesday after her car was rear-ended by a speeding vehicle in Granite Bay, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Auburn Folsom and Eureka roads near Folsom Lake. At the time, the drivers in both vehicles had suffered serious injuries, and the road was blocked.

The CHP’s Auburn-area Office said Dolores Nelson was driving the dark red 2017 Toyota Prius south on Auburn Folsom, and her car was stopped at the intersection for a traffic light.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, and he also was heading south on Auburn Folsom. The CHP said the man’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and approaching the Toyota’s location.

The man failed to stop at the intersection and rear-ended the Toyota, according to the CHP. Officers said the force of the impact pushed the Toyota in a south/westerly direction, across a sidewalk and through a concrete perimeter wall, before it came to a stop.

The Volkswagen came to a stop in the right southbound lane, on the opposite side of the intersection, the CHP said.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and freed both drivers from their vehicles. There were no passengers in the vehicles. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Nelson died from her injuries at the hospital with her family at her side, the CHP said. The man suffered major injuries in the crash and was hospitalized.

The CHP said the crash remained under investigation, and alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the fatal crash.