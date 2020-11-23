Big-rig crash into power pole closes Sacramento intersection, SMUD power outage reported

Police officials on Monday were directing drivers away from a closed Arden Way intersection near Old North Sacramento, where a big-rig had crashed into a power pole.

At the same time, about 4,400 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers were without electricity Monday afternoon in the Arden Arcade area as crews responded to the power outage. It was unclear whether the crash and the power outage were related.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department reported that Arden Way was closed at Evergreen Street in both directions. The intersection was closed after the big rig crashed into the power pole.

Police officials said there were no reported injuries in the crash, and authorities were working to clear the crash site. They asked drivers to use alternate routes until the area is clear.

Shortly before 1 p.m., SMUD officials reported the power outage affecting 4,400 customers in the area of Hurley Way in Arden Arcade. They said the cause of the power outage had not been determined, and they had no estimated time of when power could be restored.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

By 2:30 p.m., SMUD’s outage map showed most of the customers in the Arden Arcade outage had their power restored; only 14 customers were without electricity.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:



Arden Way is closed @ Evergreen St in both directions for a big rig vs. power pole collision. No injs, intersection closed as crews clear the collision.



Please plan accordingly and use alternate routes.



This thread will be updated when area clear. pic.twitter.com/1ZL8iBx4oA — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 23, 2020