A hang glider dressed as Santa is stuck in power lines near Seventh Avenue in Rio Linda, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Rescue personnel are on the scene trying to get the man down from the wires.

Metro Fire is advising motorists to stay away from the area due to road closures.

#MetroFire is o/s of a #TechRescue at #MST near 7th Ave in #RioLinda involving a hang glider into power lines. pic.twitter.com/VBcfh2xMcP — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 20, 2020