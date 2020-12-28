Sacramento woman killed in Interstate 80 crash on Christmas night in Fairfield, CHP says

A Sacramento woman was killed in a crash late Christmas night on Interstate 80 in Fairfield, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.

The incident was a secondary collision following a spinout in wet conditions near the Travis Boulevard exit, according to a news release from the CHP’s Solano office.

A black Honda Civic that had entered eastbound I-80 from the on-ramp spun out of control, veered across all lanes, crashed into the center median and came to rest in the fast lane around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the CHP said.

Shortly after the initial crash, a Lexus traveling in the fast lane struck the Honda. The Honda driver and all three occupants of the Lexus were taken to a local hospital.

The right rear passenger of the Lexus, described by the CHP as a 62-year-old woman from Sacramento, became unresponsive at the hospital and was pronounced dead. The other three injuries were described as minor.

Three other vehicles near the spinout site were involved in separate, non-injury collisions shortly after the first two crashes, according to the CHP.

The cause of the collision involving the Lexus and the Honda has not been determined and the incident remains under active investigation, according to the CHP.

Identification of the victim will be handled by the Solano County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.