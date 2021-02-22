South Lake Tahoe firefighters rescue six from burning apartment complex, one person dies

One person died and firefighters rescued several others from the second floor of a burning apartment complex Monday in South Lake Tahoe, officials said.

The fire occurred about 11:15 a.m. Monday at the apartment complex in the 4100 block of Pine Boulevard, just south of Stateline Avenue.

Firefighters from South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and officers from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department arrived at the scene and spotted some of the “distressed” residents “hanging out of the windows” on the second floor of the complex, according to a city news release.

The firefighters rescued six people from the second floor, and one person escaped the fire on his own on the first floor. City officials said firefighters recovered another person on the first floor, but he died from his injuries despite attempts by medics to revive him with CPR at the scene.

“Although one resident succumbed to his injuries, the quick response and hard work from our police officers, our firefighters and the firefighters from our neighbors, six people are alive and well,” Fire Chief Clive Savacool said in the news release. “This fire could have been much worse.”

The fire was limited to one of four apartments in the complex, but heavy smoke damage was found throughout the building, according to the news release.