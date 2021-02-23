Local

Woman killed by falling tree branch at Slide Hill Park in Davis, city officials say

A woman was killed by a falling tree branch at Slide Hill Park in Davis on Tuesday morning, city officials said.

Police and fire authorities responded around 10:30 a.m. to the park to reports of a woman “critically injured by a falling tree limb,” the city said in a news release.

“The woman was provided immediate medical attention and was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento where she succumbed to injuries and passed away,” the news release continued.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

“The City of Davis extends its deepest sympathies to the surviving family and will work diligently to investigate this tragic accident,” Mayor Gloria Partida said in a prepared statement.

Police are investigating the incident.

The news release did not say whether the tree limb may have fallen due to weather, but gusty winds have been observed in the Sacramento Valley on Tuesday. The National Weather Service warned trees and branches may be susceptible to falling, especially if they were weakened in January’s powerful atmospheric river storm.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service