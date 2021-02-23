Woman killed by falling tree branch at Slide Hill Park in Davis, city officials say

A woman was killed by a falling tree branch at Slide Hill Park in Davis on Tuesday morning, city officials said.

Police and fire authorities responded around 10:30 a.m. to the park to reports of a woman “critically injured by a falling tree limb,” the city said in a news release.

“The woman was provided immediate medical attention and was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento where she succumbed to injuries and passed away,” the news release continued.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

“The City of Davis extends its deepest sympathies to the surviving family and will work diligently to investigate this tragic accident,” Mayor Gloria Partida said in a prepared statement.

Police are investigating the incident.

The news release did not say whether the tree limb may have fallen due to weather, but gusty winds have been observed in the Sacramento Valley on Tuesday. The National Weather Service warned trees and branches may be susceptible to falling, especially if they were weakened in January’s powerful atmospheric river storm.