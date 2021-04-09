Smoke seen in southeast Sacramento County after metal pile fire near recycling facility

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that burned a large metal pile Friday, April 9, 2021, at a recycling facility near South Watt Avenue and Elder Creek Road in southeast Sacramento County. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that burned a large metal pile at a recycling facility and shut down an intersection in southeast Sacramento County Friday afternoon as crews worked at the scene.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District announced a fire was burning in a metal pile in the exterior of a recycling facility along Elder Creek Road in the Vineyard area. At the time, fire officials said the blaze was not threatening any buildings or adjoining properties.

Authorities closed Elder Creek and Watt Avenue to vehicle traffic “for the foreseeable future” while fire crews continued to work at the scene, according to Sac Metro announcements on Twitter.

By 3:40 p.m., firefighters had the blaze under control. Officials said firefighters were expected to remain at the scene “for an extended time” to ensure there were no smoldering spots in the metal pile that could reignite the fire.

That work required authorities to keep Elder Creek and Watt closed to traffic to maintain water supplies, according to Sac Metro. Firefighters from the the Sacramento and the Cosumnes fire departments were assisting at the scene.