Local

One person in hospital as 2-alarm fire burns at Del Paso Heights apartments, officials say

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

One person was hospitalized after a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at the apartment complex near Rio Linda Boulevard and Grand Avenue, the Sacramento Fire Department announced on social media around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Rosalio Ahumada
Rosalio Ahumada
Rosalio Ahumada writes breaking news stories related to crime and public safety for The Sacramento Bee. He speaks Spanish fluently and has worked as a news reporter in the Central Valley since 2004.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service