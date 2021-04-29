Sacramento man dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Solano County, CHP says

A Sacramento man died after his car crashed into a bridge abutment early Thursday April 29, 2021, along the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Oday Road in Solano County, between Vacaville and Dixon, California.

A 27-year-old Sacramento man died Thursday morning after his car went off the road and crashed into a bridge abutment along Interstate 80 in Solano County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 5:50 a.m. along the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Oday Road, between Vacaville and Dixon, according to a news release from the CHP Solano Area Office.

Officers arrived and discovered a blue Mazda 6 that went off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a bridge abutment, CHP officials said.

The Sacramento driver, the only person in the car, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to the CHP. Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash.

The Solano County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once his family has been notified.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this crash to call Officer Sanders at the CHP Solano Area Office directly at 707-428-2100.