Resident critically injured after escaping Sacramento apartment fire, officials say

A resident was hospitalized after escaping a burning building early Friday in a two-alarm fire that severely damaged the top floor of an East Del Paso Heights apartment complex, Sacramento fire officials said.

The fire was reported about 3:45 a.m. at the two-story complex in the 300 block of Anderson Court, just south of Interstate 80 and east of Marysville Boulevard.

One resident “self-evacuated” from the burning building, said Wendy Aguilar, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento Fire Department. She said the resident was taken to a local hospital after suffering critical injuries.

KCRA reported that the injured man was seen jumping from the second floor of the burning apartment building. Another resident who witnessed the jump told the TV news station that the man hit an awning before landing on top of a car.

Fox 40 reported that the man’s son said his disabled father was burned while escaping the building, and that a neighbor described seeing that man jump from a window with his shirt on fire.

Aguilar said investigators had not determined a cause of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. She did not know how many residents had been displaced by the fire.