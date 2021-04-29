Sacramento County motorcyclist dies after crashing into big-rig in Placer County, CHP says

A Sacramento County man died Thursday morning after his motorcycle struck the trailer of a big-rig trying to make a left turn near Lincoln, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Despite attempts to revive him, the 49-year-old Citrus Heights man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the CHP Auburn Area Office. The Placer County Coroner’s Office will release his name once his family has been notified.

The fatal crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday on Sierra College Boulevard near Lower Ranch Road.

CHP officials said Matthew Comach, 56, of Sacramento, was driving a 2010 Freightliner big-rig with a three-axle trailer and heading south on Sierra College. Witnesses told the CHP that the big-rig was slowing down to turn left onto Lower Ranch and vehicles behind it were beginning to stop.

The Citrus Heights man was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson Sportster in the same direction on Sierra College. Witnesses told the CHP the motorcyclist swerved into the oncoming traffic lane and accelerated to a high rate of speed, passing the stopped vehicles in front of him and trying to pass the turning big-rig in front of him.

CHP officials said the motorcyclist was not able to pass the big-rig, and the motorcycle struck the left rear of the trailer. The force of the crash ejected the Citrus Heights man from the motorcycle and onto the road.

CHP officers and firefighters arrived and found passersby providing medical aid to the injured motorcyclist. The firefighters also provided medical aid, but the man died from his injuries, according to the news release.

The big-rig driver was not injured and CHP officers determined he was not impaired. Investigators had not determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which will be determined through a toxicology report from the Coroner’s Office, CHP officials said.

Authorities closed Sierra College Boulevard to traffic in the area for about an hour as officers investigated.