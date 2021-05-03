Local

Update: Spread stopped on grass fire burning in Vineyard area, Metro Fire says

Forward progress has been stopped on a 4-acre grass fire burning in south Sacramento County, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said Monday morning.

Metro Fire first reported the fire shortly after 10 a.m. near South Watt and Alder avenues, near the Vineyard area south of Rosemont, then announced spread had stopped just after 10:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately released. Metro Fire says it will provide an updated size estimate when available, and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is burning a couple of miles southeast of the scene where a three-alarm fire ignited Sunday, at the public dump on Florin Perkins Road.

Red flag weather conditions are in place through Tuesday evening due to gusty winds and hot, dry weather.

