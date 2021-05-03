Sacramento could hit low 90s with wind gusts as red flag warning continues across valley

Hot early May temperatures, gusty winds and dry conditions will continue early this week in the Sacramento Valley, with a red flag warning from the National Weather Service in effect through Tuesday evening because of “critical” fire weather.

A number of grass fires already popped up in and near Sacramento over the weekend, including a 14-acre blaze at Discovery Park and the 32-acre Salmon Fire in El Dorado County. The Sacramento Fire Department and Cal Fire, respectively, report each of those incidents as being mostly contained despite the wind.

The red flag warning is in place through 5 p.m. Tuesday. The NWS forecasts winds could gust anywhere from 25 mph to 40 mph, with sustained wind speeds up to 20 mph across most of the Sacramento Valley.

Near the capital, gusts Monday were forecast to reach around 30 mph, calming by Tuesday.

Interior Northern California also continues to experience well above-average temperatures. Highs near Sacramento were forecast to increase from 88 degrees Monday to 92 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS forecasts, which is close to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures are expected to return to a more-normal 80 degrees Thursday and Friday, forecasts show.

Fire and emergency officials are preparing for a dangerous 2021 fire season, as very low precipitation totals across California have left vegetation fire fuels dry.

Critical fire weather conditions will continue through Tuesday afternoon due to gusty north winds and dry conditions. Please practice fire safety! pic.twitter.com/MvoHTRcsLP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 3, 2021 This April was the driest April on record for Sacramento with no rain falling. This brought warm days with us seeing our first 90s of the year and it was the 3rd warmest April on record. Despite the warm days things cooled off nicely at night. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/niAZh0Eupv — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 2, 2021