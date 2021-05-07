Marysville woman killed while walking on ‘unlit’ part of Highway 70, CHP says

A woman walking on Highway 70 was fatally struck by a vehicle early Friday morning near Olivehurst, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian, described as a 38-year-old Marysville woman but not identified by name, was reportedly walking northbound in an “unlit” portion of the left lane of southbound Highway 70, near McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, the CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release.

A Toyota sedan traveling 65 mph and driven by a Marysville man struck the woman shortly before 2:30 a.m., authorities said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors, and the driver was not arrested, according to the CHP collision report.

Identification of the victim will be handled by the coroner’s office.

The crash marked at least the fifth fatality on or just adjacent to Highway 70 in the Olivehurst area reported by the CHP Yuba-Sutter office in a little over three weeks.

A pair from Sacramento were killed April 14 when a Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into the side of a pickup truck along a frontage road near the highway. A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy from Olivehurst were killed earlier this week when their car clipped an SUV and then a tree on Highway 70 near Olivehurst Avenue.