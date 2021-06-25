Big rig hangs off I-5 bridge north of Sacramento after crash near airport, CHP says

A big rig was hanging off the Yolo bypass bridge on Interstate 5 near Sacramento International Airport Friday June 25, 2021. after it crashed and blocked northbound traffic for miles. rahumada@sacbee.com

Northbound traffic was backed up for 5 miles on Interstate 5 near Sacramento International Airport Friday after a big rig jackknifed and its cab was left hanging off the Yolo bypass bridge.

The northbound lanes over the bridge were closed as authorities worked at the crash site, Caltrans officials announced on Twitter shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Caltrans officials said the backed-up traffic was “impacting access to the airport.” Shortly after 2 p.m., officials said tow trucks had arrived at the crash site and the northbound lanes were estimated to be reopened by 3:15 p.m.

The crash was initially reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. after the big rig reportedly swerved across the northbound lanes and crashed with only its trailer still on the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online dispatch information.

No injuries have been reported in the crash, the CHP reported. Traffic was reportedly backed up to Arena Boulevard in the North Natomas area.