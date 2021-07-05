Body of missing American River swimmer in Rancho Cordova is found, officials say

The body of a man who went missing near the El Manto Access Area in Rancho Cordova on Saturday afternoon has been found, officials say.

The call for the original search and rescue came around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when a man’s friend reported that they had not seen the man resurface, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

The El Manto Access Area can be dangerous due to the unpredictable currents. Sacramento Fire Captain Chris Vestal said the location had downspouts, akin to a drain in a bathtub, that can pull people under the water. These downspouts aren’t noticeable from the surface according to Vestal.

“When you’re swimming or if you’re on a raft or other flotation device, the downspout can pull you in pretty quickly,” said Vestal.

Vestal emphasized the importance of wearing a life jacket when going to the river. “Even great experienced swimmers can have difficulty,” said Vestal.

“It’s a dangerous river and we have several people that need rescue there every year,” said Vestal. “Unfortunately, several people die there every year.”