Third ‘Spare the Air’ day triggered by heat wave, Sacramento air quality officials say

Air quality managers in the Sacramento region said that Friday would be the third “Spare the Air” day in 2021 — triggered as triple-digit temperatures begin to heat up the capital region.

An air-quality index reading of 129 is expected Friday for the Sacramento region, officials at the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District said. Alerts are issued when the AQI is forecast to be 126 or higher, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The AQI was recorded as 97 on Wednesday, which is moderate, but jumped to 119 by noon Thursday.

The advisory, which includes air districts for El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties — asks residents to cut back on driving and other activities that contribute to pollution. They also encourage people to take their morning exercise routine earlier than they normally would, work from home and use ridesharing and public transit to get around.

The region had two alerts issued last month in back-to-back days after a record-breaking heat wave. This compares to the single Spare the Air day in 2020.

National Weather Service forecasts show temperatures around Sacramento reaching 110 degrees or more by Saturday. The weather service also has an excessive heat warning in place from noon Friday to 9 p.m. Monday for most of the Sacramento Valley and the Sierra Nevada foothills.

The weather service’s Sacramento office said there’s a high chance of heat stress or illnesses to people or animals and is advising people to avoid outdoor strenuous activities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Air Quality Index This live-updating map shows air quality as tracked by sensors throughout the region. Click on a sensor or on the legend button for more information. Open Map: JAYSON CHESLER | Sources: OpenAQ and Esri. Updated every 15 minutes.