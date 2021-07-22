Fifth ‘Spare the Air’ day issued Friday for Sacramento — but not because of wildfire smoke

Air quality managers in Sacramento said that Friday would be the fifth “Spare the Air” day in 2021 due to high temperatures, a strong inversion layer and light winds.

An air quality index reading of 136 is expected Friday for the Sacramento region, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District. Officials issue alerts when the AQI is 126 or higher, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

District spokeswoman Jamie Arno said there’s a strong inversion layer in the region, trapping heat and air pollution produced close to the ground. In this instance, she said the pollution sits around and builds up.

Adding to that, the Sacramento region is also forecast to see light winds under 5 mph. Arno said air pollution even with an inversion layer can be pushed out with a strong Delta breeze. However, with little winds, pollutants tend to linger.

Officials have also said the region is forecast to have highs near 100 degrees.

Residents are asked to cut back on driving and other activities that could increase pollution levels. The advisory also includes air districts for El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties. Individuals with respiratory health conditions should look to limit their outdoor exposure.

Air quality managers issued back-to-back alerts on July 8 and 9 as a heat wave scorched the capital region. Back-to-back alerts were also issued last month during another heat wave. Only one alert was issued in 2020.

National Weather Service forecasts show temperatures trending upward to triple digits in Sacramento on Friday and then descending to the mid-90s early next week.

Planning your weekend? Here is a loop of high temperatures for the rest of this week into early next week. Temperatures gradually trend upward and then decrease early next week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/3IFjhdXGLw — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 21, 2021

Are wildfires contributing to poor air quality?

When asked whether wildfires in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest have contributed to higher pollution levels, Arno said very, very minimally.

Arno said there is some light haze in the Sacramento region from wildfire smoke, but “we most likely would have a Spare the Air alert even if that minimal smoke was not present in the area.”

In fact, Sacramento has been largely spared from wildfire smoke. UC Davis professor Paul Ullrich told The Sacramento Bee that’s due to a lack of wind blowing smoke from wildfires burning to the north and east.

In addition, heat waves have allowed marine air to flow into the valley, and consistent winds blowing from the west and the south have pushed smoke away from the capital region, Ullrich said.

Air Quality Index This live-updating map shows air quality as tracked by sensors throughout the region. Click on a sensor or on the legend button for more information. Open Map: JAYSON CHESLER | Sources: OpenAQ and Esri. Updated every 15 minutes.