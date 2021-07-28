Sacramento Police officer injured in motorcycle collision with deer during training ride

A Sacramento Police Department officer was injured after colliding with a deer during a training ride in the Foresthill area Wednesday morning.

Auburn-area California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene around 9:25 a.m. following the incident.

The accident happened as officers were conducting a training ride westbound on Foresthill Road, Sacramento police said.

When a deer ran in the middle of the road, one of the officers swerved to avoid the animal but couldn’t avoid hitting it. The rider overturned the motorcycle and was ejected, sustaining moderate injuries. The deer was killed on impact, officers said.

Medical personnel and a CHP helicopter arrived on scene and Placer County Sheriff deputies assisted.

The 36-year-old motorcycle officer was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

The Auburn-area CHP is investigating the incident.