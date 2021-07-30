Teen seriously hurt after long fall down Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay, deputies say

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office rescued a teen who this week fell more than 50 feet at Eagle Falls in the Lake Tahoe area, prompting warnings about the dangers posed by waterways and slippery surfaces.

Officials received a report of a long fall about 1:33 p.m. Wednesday.

Lake Tahoe-area law enforcement and fire agencies arrived, according to a Facebook post from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, and found the person at the base of the falls in Emerald Bay State Park.

The teen suffered serious injuries after falling about 50 feet. The victim was hoisted and then transported by a helicopter to air ambulance CALSTAR 6, which took the teen to Renown Regional Medical Center.

“Emergency personnel want to remind all visitors to be careful around the rock formations, waterfalls, rivers, lakes, and trails while recreating in the Lake Tahoe area,” the post cautioned. “Although beautiful, these areas can be very treacherous.”