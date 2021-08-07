Former Elk Grove mayor drops out of Sacramento County supervisor race to replace Nottoli

Charter school advocate Gary Davis served for 10 years as an Elk Grove City Council member and as mayor, leaving office in 2016. Special to the Bee

Former Elk Grove Mayor Gary Davis has dropped out of the race to replace long-serving Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli, but the field of candidates is no less crowded.

Two days before Davis terminated his campaign committee, Elk Grove Councilman Pat Hume qualified to run for the seat and quickly became a fundraising leader.

It’s unclear why Davis dropped out of the contest. Attempts to reach him by phone, text and email were unsuccessful.

Nottoli announced that he would not seek re-election in February after serving for 27 years in the post, creating a rare opening for his seat. District 5 has more than 300,000 people and stretches from Rancho Cordova down to Galt and into the Delta communities.

Jaclyn Moreno, a board member of the Rio Cosumnes Community Services District, was the first to jump in the race. Davis followed behind her, and then Vernon David Swart of Isleton and Hume officially entered on June 9.

“Supervisor Nottoli has earned tremendous respect for how well he has represented this district,” Hume said in announcing his candidacy. “I’ve worked beside him for over a decade, serving on regional boards dealing with transportation, infrastructure and water issues — so I know the issues and the commitment it takes to make a difference.”

Nottoli was frequently a swing vote between progressive and conservative members of the board. His replacement could change the dynamic.

Less than one year away from the June 7 primary election, Moreno is trying to establish herself as the frontrunner. But Hume, who has been in office since 2006, could present a real challenge.

He entered the race with about $28,000 in monetary contributions — about three times more than the $7,000 Davis raised in the first 6 months of this year, records show. Since last year, Moreno has pulled in about $24,000 in cash. Swart collected $110.

Moreno, who is the only woman in the race so far, is finding high-profile support. A long list of political supporters will host a reception for her next month, among them Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, council members Angelique Ashby and Mai Vang; and three SMUD board members, among others.

Hume has already been endorsed by Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and Rancho Cordova Mayor Garrett Gatewood, the two largest cities in District 5.