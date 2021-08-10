‘Spare the Air’ alert issued for Wednesday in Sacramento. Here are reasons to stay indoors

Sacramento’s air quality managers said Wednesday would be the seventh “Spare the Air” day in 2021 due to little wind, high temperatures and lingering wildfire smoke.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District noted that an air quality index reading of 126 is expected Wednesday for the Sacramento region, and officials issue alerts when the AQI is 126 or higher, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

AQI is measured on a scale from 0 to 500. A higher reading means more air pollution, which can have a greater impact on one’s health.

The AQI was recorded at 101 on Monday, according to the district. Officials expect it to rise to 115 Tuesday.

In a forecast discussion, officials said they expect calm to light onshore winds in the morning and early afternoon hours Wednesday, allowing pollutants to linger. Sunny skies and 100-degree temperatures will also add to ozone formation.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office said a warming trend will continue from Tuesday to Sunday across Northern California. Valley and foothill temperatures will range from the upper 90s to 108 degrees, the office said.

Air quality managers also said that lingering wildfire smoke will enhance ozone formation, especially in the Sierra Foothills region. Smoke from the Dixie Fire had previously entered the Sacramento Valley Friday due to northerly and northwesterly winds.

Air quality officials are asking residents to cut back on driving and other activities that could increase pollution levels, including the use of portable leaf blowers. Sacramento city officials have prohibited anyone from using leaf blowers when the AQI is above 101. They say it contributes to dust emissions and worsens air quality levels.

The advisory also includes air districts in three surrounding counties: El Dorado, Yolo and Placer.

The last “Spare the Air” days were July 23 and 24 due to similar conditions. Back-to-back alerts were also issued in June and early July during heat waves. Seven alerts have now been issued by air quality officials in 2021. Only one was issued the previous year.

