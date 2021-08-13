Sacramento to require city employees get vaccinated. Those who don’t could be fired

The city of Sacramento will require all 4,619 of its employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 1 or face termination, according to an email the city sent to union leaders Thursday evening.

“The City anticipates implementing a policy, effective Wednesday, September 1, 2021, and subject to certain limited and legally required exemptions, requiring all City employees to submit proof of their full or partial vaccination for COVID-19 or to have requested an exemption for qualified medical or bona fide religious reasons,” the memo reads. “Employees who fail to submit proof of full or partial vaccination for COVID-19, or who fail to request a medical or religious exemption, by September 1, 2021, are subject to discipline, up to and including termination.”

Brandy Johnson, business administrator for Stationary Engineers Local 39, the city’s largest union, raised concerns.

“We’re going from what is the current Sacramento County mandate where you have to wear a mask whether you’re vaccinated or not, to now blind siding all of the members and employees of the city that they are mandated to be vaccinated with less than two weeks’ notice,” Johnson said.

The union represents about 1,500 city employees, including solid waste drivers, water plant operators, animal control workers, clerks, customer service representatives and code enforcement workers.

Local 522, the city firefighter union, has also raised concerns with the memo.

“Local 522 is disappointed that apparently the Mayor and City Council has decided that all city employees must be vaccinated by September 1st or be disciplined, up to and including termination,” the union wrote on Facebook Friday. “Local 522 does not oppose the vaccine and does not discourage our members from getting it. We just believe that our members have a ‘right to choose’ to vaccinate or be tested periodically. We do not see that as an unreasonable request of the City.”

The city’s police officer union has similar concerns.

“It is extremely disheartening that after a year and a half on the front lines of a global pandemic, where our members have policed this City under the most difficult of circumstances, that some of those same brave officers will be facing terminations come September 1 due to exercising a medial choice,” said a memo Sacramento Police Officers Association president Officer Tim Davis sent to members Friday. “...the SPOA is prepared to fight the City’s Vaccinate or Terminate program with every tool we have. The City has made its employees the enemy in their misguided efforts to punish employees for making personally medical choices.”

Unions have until Wednesday to schedule a meeting regarding “any impacts or effects of this requirement,” the memo read.

“We look forward to negotiating in good faith with our labor partners about how to get every city employee vaccinated with the utmost urgency,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement.

Steinberg also said Friday he has requested that City Manager Howard Chan require new city employees get vaccinated before they can start work.

San Francisco is also requiring all city employees to be vaccinated or they could be fired, but not until a vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The notice replaces a memo from July 30, when the city was going to perform mandatory weekly testing for employees who refused to be vaccinated, the memo read.

California is requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated by the end of September.