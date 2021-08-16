Sacramento woman dies in crash on Capital City Freeway near American River, CHP says

A 28-year-old Sacramento woman died late Sunday after her car drove off the Capital City Freeway near the American River and overturned, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. along the Exposition Boulevard off-ramp, the CHP South Sacramento Area Office announced in a news release Monday morning. CHP officers arrived and found the crash site along the northbound lanes of the Capital City Freeway, just south of the American River bridge.

The officers also discovered the driver of the car in the crash was ejected from the vehicle, and she did not have a pulse, CHP officials said. Medics with the Sacramento Fire Department had also arrived at the crash site and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Officers searched the area, but they did not find another occupant that might have been ejected from the car.

CHP officials said the Sacramento woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Accent northbound on the freeway when, for an unknown reason, the car left the east edge of the road.

The car went up an embankment, overturned twice, crashed through a chain-link fence and two trees and struck a power pole in a field that was bordered to the north by a high berm and train tracks, according to the CHP.

The Hyundai’s driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected through the driver’s window, CHP officials said. Her body came to rest north of where the car stopped. CHP investigators believe the Hyundai was speeding based on the damage and physical evidence.

CHP officials said it was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this car crash.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name once her family has been notified.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the fatal crash to call the CHP South Sacramento Area Office at 916-897-5600 and ask to speak with Officer Howard.

