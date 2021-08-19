Update: Here’s the latest air quality forecast for the Sacramento region as fires burn

Wildfire smoke is choking the Sacramento region again Thursday, and readings for particulate matter in the air are expected to hit highs around 150, a level that’s unhealthy to breathe.

Current conditions as of 8 a.m. reflect moderate levels of particulate matter in much of Sacramento County, but the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management Distr ict forecasts predict areas across the region will see more wildfire smoke carried in on winds from the north. Air quality index readings above 150 mean air is unhealthy for everyone - not just sensitive groups - and areas in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, and Yolo-Solano are all forecast to reach highs over 150 Thursday.

Parts of Placer County are currently experiencing air quality at levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with asthma to breathe. Officials emphasize that if you can smell smoke, you should get inside.

Portions of the Sacramento Valley, especially to the north and west around Redding, Red Bluff, and Vacaville, are under a red flag warning, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Rasch. That means there’s critical fire weather conditions, a combination of wind and low humidity.

People should limit outdoor activities such as driving a car in high grass or starting campfires, Rasch said. The warning expires for parts of the mountains and foothills in a few hours, but other parts of the valley are under the warning until 8 p.m. this evening.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The pattern that is bringing us the northerly winds in the valley and easterly winds over the Sierra, that’s going to continue just for today,” Rasch said. “And then tonight and tomorrow we get back into what would be considered a more normal wind pattern for our area.”

Rasch explained that this more normal pattern features winds blowing from south to north over the valley and west to east over the mountains - and that could mean good news for the air quality.

“When we had been in that pattern earlier in the summer, that has really been able to keep most of the smoke out of the valley at least,” Rasch said, adding that this return should start pushing smoke away from the region.

Air Quality Index This live-updating map shows air quality as tracked by sensors throughout the region. Click on a sensor or on the legend button for more information. Open Map: JAYSON CHESLER | Sources: OpenAQ and Esri. Updated every 15 minutes.