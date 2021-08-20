Sacramento City Council to consider asking residents to reduce water use by 15%, upping fines

Amid California’s severe drought, the Sacramento City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to ask residents to voluntarily reduce water use by 15%, and increase fines for water waste.

The resolution would build on a 10% voluntary reduction City Manager Howard Chan declared on July 7, according to a city staff report. It would double fines for water waste, reaching $50 to $1,000.

The resolution, called a Stage 2 “Water Alert,” would be consistent with an emergency order Gov. Gavin Newsom issued July 8, asking for a 15% reduction. If the council approves it, it would take effect immediately.

“Warm temperatures and dry soils have depleted snow melt from the Sierra-Cascade, resulting in historic and unanticipated reductions in the amount of water flowing to major reservoirs throughout the region and the state,” the staff report said. “Locally, the Folsom reservoir and the lower American River are vulnerable to worsening drought conditions.”

From March 1 through Oct. 31, the city limits lawn outdoor watering to two days a week. Even numbered homes water on Wednesday and Sunday; odd numbered homes water on Tuesday and Saturday. From Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, watering is reduced to one day per week, either on Saturday or Sunday. Regardless of season, watering can only be done from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Under the resolution, car washing at home — currently allowed any day of the week as long as the hose has a shut-off nozzle — would also be limited to the watering days.

It’s unlikely city officials will issue fines for residents, however. No fines have been issued so far in 2021, according to Roshini Das, the city’s department of utilities sustainability manager. The primary focus has been on education, which would continue.

“Fines are only issued for egregious violations of water running down the street and flooding the gutters etc.,” Das said in an email.

The city’s water conservation team patrols the city and if they see water running down the driveway or sidewalk and flooding the gutters, they try to knock on the customers’ doors and educate them first with a warning, before proceeding with fines, Das said.

For rental properties, the fines would go to the property owner or bill payer, Das said.

The city has doubled the rebate for water conservation through December.

The resolution would cost the city about $1.8 million, which would mostly be used to double the rebate, as well as increased patrols and education, Das said.

Some cities have enacted stricter reductions. The cities of Folsom and Roseville have both mandated residents cut water usage by 20%.

City of Sacramento residents who see a neighbor or city facility watering on the wrong day or overwatering, residents can report it by calling 311, emailing a detailed report to 311@cityofsacramento.org, or by using the Sacramento 311 app, according to a city website.

The council will consider the item at its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s website.