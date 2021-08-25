Unhealthy air may soon return to Sacramento. It’s even worse in El Dorado, Placer counties

Sacramento County may be experiencing a respite from the poor air quality caused by Northern California wildfires, but unhealthy air is expected to return by the weekend for parts of the region. And the Lake Tahoe area is again showing some of the worst air quality index readings in the U.S.

On Wednesday morning, AQI readings in Sacramento, Yolo and Solano counties largely fall under 50, which is healthy, according to AirNow. But northerly winds – which the National Weather Service says will begin Thursday – might change that.

“We have a bit of onshore winds continuing today, but starting tomorrow we’ll start to see some northerly winds develop down through the valley,” meteorologist Sierra Littlefield said. Those winds will start to pick up Friday morning, particularly north and west of Sacramento, Littlefield added.

Particulate matter in the air may rise to levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups in Sacramento County and rise to moderate in Yolo and Solano counties by the weekend, according to county air districts.

Meanwhile, El Dorado and Placer counties are still expected to hit unhealthy and very unhealthy levels Wednesday and Thursday because of smoke from the Caldor Fire. That trend is expected to continue through the weekend, according to forecasts.

AirNow shows air quality readings in the Tahoe area above 300, which means everyone should stay inside and sensitive groups should avoid physical activity. In Reno and Placerville, air quality is above 200, which is the very unhealthy zone. Again, it’s best to stay indoors under such conditions.

“We’re expecting an onshore breeze on Sunday, which will really clean out Sacramento County, but the foothill locations, as long as these fires are burning, most likely they’re going to have smoke impacts,” Jamie Arno, spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, said of when smoke might clear out.