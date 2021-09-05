Parolee arrested in slaying of Sacramento woman found inside burning Land Park home

A 51-year-old parolee who had been released from custody in June in an auto theft case and later failed to appear for court has been arrested in connection with the slaying and attempted rape of a Land Park woman found dead inside her burning home Friday, authorities say.

Troy Davis, a transient with a criminal history that included two felony strike convictions of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail late Saturday on a parole violation and was being held without bail.

Following that arrest, police said Davis was being held on charges of murder, arson, burglary and sex assault, police said, adding that the victim and Davis did not know each other.

Police say the 61-year-old victim, whose name has not yet been released by the coroner, was killed after being attacked inside her home in the 2200 block of 11th Avenue, where authorities were called Friday in response to reports of a fire.

Davis has felony convictions in Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties dating back to 2017 and was arrested in June in Sacramento in an auto theft case involving a 21012 Nissan, court records say.

He was released on his own recognizance before appearing before a judge and failed to appear for arraignment in the case on June 22, according to online court records.

Davis is scheduled to appear in Sacramento Superior Court in the case Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.