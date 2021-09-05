Crime - Sacto 911

Elk Grove police investigate fatal shooting of one person and wounding of another

The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

In a news release, the Police Department stated that officers were called to the 3400 block of Laguna Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers learned that a man who had suffered a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A second person was also treated at a hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Investigators are unsure of the circumstances surrounding the shooting and do not have any information on a potential suspect.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased after notifying his next of kin.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 916-478-8060.

