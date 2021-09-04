Sacramento police investigate possible arson after woman is found dead in Land Park house fire

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a Land Park home after a woman was found dead inside following a fire on Friday.

In a news release, the Sacramento Police Department said that arson investigators, along with Sacramento Fire Department personnel, responded to a home on the 2200 block of 11th Avenue on reports of a fire at the residence.

Inside, they found a woman’s body. Sacramento police homicide detectives arrived to investigate her death.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and detectives are still in the process of collecting evidence,” police officials wrote in the news release. Investigators continue to collect further evidence, interview any witnesses and canvass the area.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect, and are asking anyone in the surrounding area who may have video surveillance footage to contact the Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call 916-808-5471.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after notifying her next of kin.